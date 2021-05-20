Cadinha & Co. LLC Purchases 56,388 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 536.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,897 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 56,388 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.9% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $20,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,631,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,984 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $237,525,000 after purchasing an additional 540,700 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.52.

Shares of HD traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $317.69. The company had a trading volume of 48,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,524,506. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $234.31 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The firm has a market cap of $341.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $322.44 and a 200-day moving average of $285.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

