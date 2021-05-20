Cadinha & Co. LLC Purchases 68,880 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3,319.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,955 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,880 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 2.2% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $15,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $15,839,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,826,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,935 shares of company stock valued at $41,052,744. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised salesforce.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.91.

salesforce.com stock traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $225.66. 105,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,660,487. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.92. The firm has a market cap of $208.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.00 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.