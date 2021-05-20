Cadinha & Co. LLC Takes $17.85 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,846,000. Deere & Company comprises about 2.6% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after acquiring an additional 30,402 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.17.

DE traded down $6.43 on Thursday, hitting $351.99. 57,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,731. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $138.11 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $378.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.