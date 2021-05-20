Cadogan Petroleum plc (LON:CAD) Insider Fady Khallouf Buys 988,424 Shares

Cadogan Petroleum plc (LON:CAD) insider Fady Khallouf bought 988,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £39,536.96 ($51,655.29).

Shares of LON:CAD opened at GBX 4 ($0.05) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £9.77 million and a PE ratio of -13.33. The company has a current ratio of 22.81, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.44. Cadogan Petroleum plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 6 ($0.08).

About Cadogan Petroleum

Cadogan Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and condensate in Ukraine. It operates through Exploration and Production, Service, and Trading segments. The company held working interests in two license areas, such as Monastyretska and Bitlyanska located in the Carpathian basin.

