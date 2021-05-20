Cadogan Petroleum plc (LON:CAD) Insider Fady Khallouf Buys 988,424 Shares

Cadogan Petroleum plc (LON:CAD) insider Fady Khallouf bought 988,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £39,536.96 ($51,655.29).
Shares of LON:CAD opened at GBX 4 ($0.05) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £9.77 million and a PE ratio of -13.33. The company has a current ratio of 22.81, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.44. Cadogan Petroleum plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 6 ($0.08).
