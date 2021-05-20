CAE (TSE:CAE) PT Raised to C$40.00 at Canaccord Genuity

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CAE. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bankshares raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.00.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE traded down C$0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$35.53. 196,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,053. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$18.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.42 billion and a PE ratio of 903.85.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.