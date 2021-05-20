CAE (TSE:CAE) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at CIBC in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$44.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CAE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CAE from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on CAE to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CAE to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on CAE from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.00.

CAE traded down C$0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$35.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,053. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$18.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.42 billion and a PE ratio of 903.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.79.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

