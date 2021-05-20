Callisto Network (CLO) 1-Day Volume Hits $280,040.00

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $34.15 million and approximately $280,040.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,787.40 or 0.06805391 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00181198 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 221.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

