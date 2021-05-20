Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $121.85

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (LON:COG) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 121.85 ($1.59) and traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.57). Cambridge Cognition shares last traded at GBX 122 ($1.59), with a volume of 6,868 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 121.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 81.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.03 million and a P/E ratio of -81.33.

About Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG)

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops digital health solutions in the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union, and internationally. The company offers CANTAB Recruit, an online patient recruitment platform for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to identify qualified clinical trial participants in high-need indications, such as Alzheimer's disease; CANTAB Connect that provides digital cognitive assessment solutions for pharmaceutical clinical trials in various therapeutic areas from Phases IÂ-IV; and Cognition Kit, a digital health platform, which delivers wearable and smartphone apps for data collection to provide engaging digital health solutions for the enhancement of patient engagement, demonstration of treatment efficacy, and understanding of a disease and a patient's response to medication.

