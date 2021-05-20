Canaccord Genuity Boosts Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$44.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PPL. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.21.

Shares of TSE PPL traded down C$0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$38.67. 692,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,276. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.59. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$26.77 and a twelve month high of C$39.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.77.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.4580927 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

