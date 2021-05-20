Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) to Hold

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SSL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.50.

Shares of TSE SSL traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.02. The company had a trading volume of 168,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,003. The company has a current ratio of 30.01, a quick ratio of 29.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.09. The stock has a market cap of C$1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.05. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of C$7.57 and a 52-week high of C$14.22.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$39.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.85 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total value of C$98,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,366 shares in the company, valued at C$376,338.96. Also, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total transaction of C$924,758.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 915,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,908,091.55.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

