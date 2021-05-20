Canaccord Genuity Increases Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target to C$20.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALS. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals to C$19.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Laurentian raised their price target on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

ALS stock traded down C$0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$16.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,103. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$16.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.72. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of C$9.54 and a 12 month high of C$19.15. The company has a market cap of C$700.23 million and a PE ratio of -58.20.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$21.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.80 million. Analysts expect that Altius Minerals will post 0.5299999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altius Minerals news, insider Altius Minerals Corporation purchased 19,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$281,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$563,814.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.