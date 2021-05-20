Canaccord Genuity Raises Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$27.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.46% from the stock’s previous close.

GEI has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy downgraded Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.75.

GEI stock traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$23.59. The company had a trading volume of 170,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,166. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$17.60 and a one year high of C$25.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.33.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.1900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

