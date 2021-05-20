Canaccord Genuity Raises Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$34.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Keyera to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.00.

KEY traded up C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$30.20. 400,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,569. The stock has a market cap of C$6.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 107.06. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$18.04 and a twelve month high of C$30.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total transaction of C$488,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,839,682.50.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

