Canaccord Genuity Trims MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Target Price to $70.00

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 88.48% from the company’s previous close.

MAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MediaAlpha presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

MediaAlpha stock opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.17. MediaAlpha has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MediaAlpha will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ambrose Wang sold 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $272,263.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,439.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 841,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $37,564,150.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,330 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,224.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,765,906 shares of company stock worth $125,937,748.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.