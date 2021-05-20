Canaccord Genuity Trims Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Target Price to $48.00

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 95.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James started coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Viant Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of DSP opened at $24.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.51. Viant Technology has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $69.16.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,149,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,124,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,528,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,081,000.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

