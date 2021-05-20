Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. On average, analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CM opened at $110.37 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $57.97 and a one year high of $111.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $1.1669 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CM shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.46.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

