Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Increased to C$156.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$144.00 to C$156.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.36 to C$135.48 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$123.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$137.23.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$134.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,689. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$81.35 and a 12-month high of C$134.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$126.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$116.74.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.79 by C$0.79. The business had revenue of C$4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.84 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.9080352 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$124.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,818,470.60. Also, Director Michael Capatides sold 37,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.49, for a total value of C$4,481,291.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at C$1,611,345.51. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,895 shares of company stock worth $7,433,702.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

