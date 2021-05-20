Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Sets New 1-Year High at $81.17

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $81.17 and last traded at $81.02, with a volume of 75807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.61.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.20 to $83.60 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.60 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.95.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.91 and its 200 day moving average is $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.7565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 4.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

