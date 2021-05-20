Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Increased to C$41.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at CIBC to C$41.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on CWB. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$33.50 to C$35.50 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$35.33.

Canadian Western Bank stock traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$35.57. 73,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,921. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$20.06 and a 52-week high of C$36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.88.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$245.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$235.83 million. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.4699999 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total value of C$70,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$640,647.99.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

