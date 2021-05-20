Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Raised to C$39.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$39.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Western Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.17.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Shares of TSE CWB traded up C$0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$35.91. 377,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,706. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$20.06 and a 1 year high of C$36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.88.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$245.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$235.83 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.4699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total transaction of C$70,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$640,647.99.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.