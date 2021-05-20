Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) was upgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$41.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$36.00. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CWB. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$33.50 to C$35.50 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Western Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$36.00.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Shares of TSE CWB traded up C$0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$35.96. The company had a trading volume of 244,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,310. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$20.06 and a twelve month high of C$36.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$33.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion and a PE ratio of 12.21.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$245.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$235.83 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.4699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total value of C$70,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$640,647.99.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.