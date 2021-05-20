Capita (LON:CPI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $41.30

Capita plc (LON:CPI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.30 ($0.54) and traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.52). Capita shares last traded at GBX 40.81 ($0.53), with a volume of 3,563,472 shares traded.

CPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 41 ($0.54) target price on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 41 ($0.54) price objective on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Numis Securities reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Capita in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 69.57 ($0.91).

The company has a market cap of £686.91 million and a PE ratio of 51.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 43.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 41.30.

In related news, insider David S. Lowden acquired 38,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £16,369.08 ($21,386.31). Insiders have bought 40,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,548 over the last quarter.

Capita Company Profile (LON:CPI)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

