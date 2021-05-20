Capital Power (CPXWF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Capital Power (OTCMKTS: CPXWF):

5/4/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $42.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $41.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $40.00 to $41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $41.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $43.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Capital Power was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/20/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $39.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Capital Power stock opened at $32.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.35. Capital Power Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.75.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.