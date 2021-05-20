Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.72

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.72 and traded as high as $55.00. Capital Senior Living shares last traded at $52.74, with a volume of 33,524 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $115.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.72.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($3.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.65 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living during the first quarter worth about $5,240,000.

Capital Senior Living Company Profile (NYSE:CSU)

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

