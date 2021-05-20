Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.72

Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.72 and traded as high as $22.83. Capitala Finance shares last traded at $22.71, with a volume of 11,310 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $61.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 10.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.52). Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 118.60%. Research analysts forecast that Capitala Finance Corp. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capitala Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $451,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Capitala Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

About Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA)

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

