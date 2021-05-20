Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target Raised to C$7.75 at National Bank Financial

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$7.75 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.44% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$4.80 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$6.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Capstone Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.07.

TSE:CS traded up C$0.07 on Thursday, reaching C$5.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,612,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,210. Capstone Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.54 and a 1-year high of C$6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 14.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.34.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$193.03 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capstone Mining will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Capstone Mining news, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 62,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total value of C$260,689.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,069 shares in the company, valued at C$323,689.80. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 612,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total value of C$3,338,221.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,347,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,253,648.18. Insiders have sold 1,357,636 shares of company stock worth $6,679,609 in the last quarter.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

