Cardano Price Tops $1.71 (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 20th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $1.71 or 0.00004265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $54.70 billion and approximately $16.43 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cardano has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00064682 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00063092 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002535 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.10 or 0.00284184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00009837 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00030574 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003297 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

