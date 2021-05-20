Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Holdings Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,582 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Cardinal Health worth $27,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $55.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.89.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.4908 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

