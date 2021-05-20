Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $67 million-$70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69.78 million.

CSII has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cardiovascular Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of CSII stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $38.12. 1,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,287. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.61. Cardiovascular Systems has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $48.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day moving average of $40.05.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. Cardiovascular Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, CEO Scott R. Ward bought 1,000 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $34,410.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,710.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,885.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $259,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

