Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) CEO Edward H. West Sells 967 Shares

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) CEO Edward H. West sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $37,635.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,498 shares in the company, valued at $20,608,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cardtronics stock remained flat at $$38.89 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.78 and a beta of 1.89. Cardtronics plc has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $42.09.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $267.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cardtronics plc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 1,653.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 1,278.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CATM. Barclays assumed coverage on Cardtronics in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardtronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.