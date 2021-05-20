Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,331,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 290,688 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.94% of Carpenter Technology worth $97,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,480,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,841,000 after acquiring an additional 370,045 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,889,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,145,000 after purchasing an additional 481,824 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,509,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,960,000 after purchasing an additional 608,468 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1,181.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after purchasing an additional 644,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $18,276,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $43.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 4.49. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $48.06.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.53 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

