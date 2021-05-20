Cartesi Trading Up 7.6% Over Last Week (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 20th. Over the last seven days, Cartesi has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00002278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cartesi has a market cap of $308.53 million and $99.88 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00072771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.13 or 0.00431352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.00220336 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.67 or 0.01000769 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00034602 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi launched on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 337,457,354 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

