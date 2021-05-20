Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Acquired by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 709,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,362 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 1.39% of Casella Waste Systems worth $45,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,729,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,090,000 after acquiring an additional 306,876 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CWST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

CWST stock opened at $67.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.42 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $69.04.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. Research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $98,411.74. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $253,061.76. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,304. Corporate insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

