Castweet (CTT) Market Cap Reaches $208,720.55

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Castweet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Castweet has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Castweet has a market capitalization of $208,720.55 and $24,359.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Castweet

Castweet (CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet . The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Castweet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars.

