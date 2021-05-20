Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Trimmed by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.35.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $2.02 on Thursday, hitting $234.85. 133,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,218,848. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $111.47 and a one year high of $245.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

