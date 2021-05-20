Catex Token (CATT) Market Capitalization Hits $2.61 Million

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last seven days, Catex Token has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. Catex Token has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and $9,177.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Catex Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00076777 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00018340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.64 or 0.01184298 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00057962 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,875.01 or 0.09813524 BTC.

Catex Token (CATT) is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

