cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.50 million-$16.25 million.

Shares of YCBD opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54. cbdMD has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $6.83.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YCBD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of cbdMD from $3.60 to $4.30 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised cbdMD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other cbdMD news, CEO Martin A. Sumichrast sold 59,507 shares of cbdMD stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $240,408.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond Scott Coffman sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $518,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 441,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,663.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in cbdMD stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) by 2,719.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,085 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of cbdMD worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

