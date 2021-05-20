Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA trimmed its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,327,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 1.23% of Cboe Global Markets worth $130,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 557.1% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 92,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after buying an additional 78,754 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 45,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,028. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.83. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $116.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,074 shares in the company, valued at $19,558,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $114,156.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,664.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,707 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,688. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

