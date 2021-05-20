C&C Group (LON:CCR) Lifted to Buy at Berenberg Bank

C&C Group (LON:CCR) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 345 ($4.51) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 181 ($2.36). Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.29% from the company’s previous close.

C&C Group stock traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 318.60 ($4.16). The stock had a trading volume of 736,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,448. The company has a market capitalization of £992.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 288.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 247.30. C&C Group has a one year low of GBX 139.60 ($1.82) and a one year high of GBX 325.60 ($4.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

C&C Group Company Profile

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Bulmers, Outcider, Tennent's, Magners, Clonmel 1650, Five Lamps, Heverlee, Roundstone Irish Ale, Dowd's Lane, Linden Village, Finches, Tipperary Water, Caledonia Best, Blackthorn, Olde English, Chaplin & Cork's, Orchard Pig, K Cider, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyders, Hornsby's brands.

