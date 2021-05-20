C&C Group (LON:CCR) Lifted to Buy at Berenberg Bank

C&C Group (LON:CCR) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 345 ($4.51) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 181 ($2.36). Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.29% from the company’s previous close.
C&C Group stock traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 318.60 ($4.16). The stock had a trading volume of 736,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,448. The company has a market capitalization of £992.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 288.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 247.30. C&C Group has a one year low of GBX 139.60 ($1.82) and a one year high of GBX 325.60 ($4.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
C&C Group Company Profile
