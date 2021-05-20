C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Insider Patrick McMahon Buys 41 Shares

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) insider Patrick McMahon bought 41 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, for a total transaction of £121.36 ($158.56).

Patrick McMahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Patrick McMahon purchased 42 shares of C&C Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.80) per share, with a total value of £122.22 ($159.68).

LON:CCR opened at GBX 315 ($4.12) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 288.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 247.30. C&C Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 139.60 ($1.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 319 ($4.17). The stock has a market capitalization of £981.54 million and a PE ratio of -15.91.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Bulmers, Outcider, Tennent's, Magners, Clonmel 1650, Five Lamps, Heverlee, Roundstone Irish Ale, Dowd's Lane, Linden Village, Finches, Tipperary Water, Caledonia Best, Blackthorn, Olde English, Chaplin & Cork's, Orchard Pig, K Cider, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyders, Hornsby's brands.

