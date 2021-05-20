CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.500-2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.66 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,237. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.49. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The business had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CDK Global will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of CDK Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.75.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

