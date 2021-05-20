Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUY) Trading Down 27%

Cebu Air, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEBUY) dropped 27% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.65. Approximately 302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29.

About Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUY)

Cebu Air, Inc provides air transportation services. It offers scheduled air travel services to passengers, as well as airport-to-airport cargo services on its domestic and international routes. The company also provides ancillary services, such as cancellation and rebooking options; in-flight merchandising, including sale of duty-free products on international flights; baggage services; and travel-related products and services.

