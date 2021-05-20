Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTTRY. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a report on Thursday, April 29th. AlphaValue upgraded Ceconomy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

MTTRY opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.89. Ceconomy has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

