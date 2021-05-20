Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTTRY shares. AlphaValue raised Ceconomy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

MTTRY opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14. Ceconomy has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

