Ceera Investments LLC Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,150,000. PayPal comprises approximately 4.2% of Ceera Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the first quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 80,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,524,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 25.0% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 95.6% during the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 5,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 4,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,490,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL opened at $244.63 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.02 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company has a market cap of $287.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.61.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,961 shares of company stock worth $62,434,315 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

