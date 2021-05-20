Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Shares Gap Up to $15.52

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.52, but opened at $16.30. Cellectis shares last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 2,248 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLLS shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Get Cellectis alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average of $23.14. The firm has a market cap of $754.55 million, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 110.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cellectis S.A. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 833.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.