Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Shares Up 0.4%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.45 and last traded at $28.26. 19,778 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 51,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.15.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.24.

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

