Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.25

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.25 ($0.43) and traded as high as GBX 42.20 ($0.55). Centaur Media shares last traded at GBX 42 ($0.55), with a volume of 15,571 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of £61.68 million and a P/E ratio of -4.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 40.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 33.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.41%.

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

