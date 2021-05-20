Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.01

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.01 and traded as high as $13.21. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $12.99, with a volume of 21,881 shares traded.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.53.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (NYSE:CEN)
Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.
