Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.01

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.01 and traded as high as $13.21. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $12.99, with a volume of 21,881 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.53.

Get Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (NYSE:CEN)

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.