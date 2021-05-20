Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPYYY. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPYYY opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Centrica has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $3.20.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

